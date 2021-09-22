Jerry Longo’s Meatballs & Martinis at Bally’s

Eggplant Rollatini
Bally’s // BallysAC.com
One of the most fun and exciting new restaurants to debut in Atlantic City this year, a trip to Jerry Longo’s is a guaranteed good time – and a great meal. Their eggplant rollatini was selected as their bite, and it’s easy to see why, with its thinly-sliced and battered eggplant, stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella and paired with a perfect Pomodoro sauce.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
