JELANI GANDY

Party: Democrat
Age: 22
Residence: Linwood
Political message: “What Atlantic County needs is not more of the same old failed policies; but new ideas, a strong voice, and independence from partisanship. Anyone who led us to become the foreclosure capital of America does not deserve another term. Join us and vote Gandy for Commissioner to make history!”
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today