 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JELANI GANDY
0 comments

JELANI GANDY

Party: Democrat

Age: 22

092421-pac-nws-debate

Jelani Gandy is the Democratic Atlantic County Commissioner District 2 candidate for the Nov. 2 election.

Residence: Linwood

Political message: “What Atlantic County needs is not more of the same old failed policies; but new ideas, a strong voice, and independence from partisanship. Anyone who led us to become the foreclosure capital of America does not deserve another term. Join us and vote Gandy for Commissioner to make history!”

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News