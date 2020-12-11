 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jaylene Williams, Millville
0 comments

Jaylene Williams, Millville

mccarthywilliams.jpeg

Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy, left, stands with player Jaylene Williams.

The senior and 2019 first-team Press All-Star was a key playmaker and defender. Scored two goals and had four assists.

Sports reporter

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News