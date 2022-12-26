Jayla Trice

Pleasantville
The senior middle hitter and blocker finished with a team-leading 224 kills and 148 digs. Trice added 109 service points, 53 aces and 36 blocks. Her kill total was the most in the Cape-Atlantic League, and her aces were third most. She led the Greyhounds to the conference title and a 22-2 record.
Patrick Mulranen
