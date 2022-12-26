 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jayla Trice

Pleasantville’s Jayla Trice goes up to spike the ball toward Jackson Liberty on Tuesday in the Greyhounds’ South Jersey Group II title win.

Pleasantville

The senior middle hitter and blocker finished with a team-leading 224 kills and 148 digs. Trice added 109 service points, 53 aces and 36 blocks. Her kill total was the most in the Cape-Atlantic League, and her aces were third most. She led the Greyhounds to the conference title and a 22-2 record.

