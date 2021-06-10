 Skip to main content
Jayla McNamara
Jayla McNamara

Jayla McNamara

Jayla McNamara

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Community/school activities Absegami’s COVID task force; youth basketball camp coach; soccer; lacrosse; basketball; National Honor Society; Gilda’s Club; Varsity Scholars; Principal’s Student Leadership Council; distributing food in urban areas with local police; distributing book bags to children in Atlantic City; STEAM Nights through local elementary schools

Post-high school plans U.S. Coast Guard Academy

Career goals Coast Guard

How has past adversity helped you grow into who you are today?Growing up, I had a lot of stuff going on at home. When I was 12, my mother was diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia, and a few years ago she was also diagnosed with stage four cancer. The things I have overcome or faced made me have a lot more empathy for people. I consider other’s feelings before myself. As much as people don’t want these things to happen in their life, I believe without these things happening I wouldn’t be the person I am.

How did Absegami’s COVID task force start, and what was your role in its development? Our COVID task force arrived in July 2020. No one really knew what was going to happen. I knew I wanted to do something about what was going on in the world. I talked to my administration and asked if we could do drives or meet up virtually. One of my administrators reached out to me and asked if I wanted to join the task force and help get more people involved. With parents, teachers and students and other school board members, we discussed plans to go back to school. I was able to develop a plan for how next year’s student government will work. Students can feel more involved in something so big, and sometimes they feel as if they have no control.

What went into your decision to join the U.S. Coast Guard Academy?When I was younger I did gymnastics at the competitive level for eight years. I loved how my life was structured, I always knew what I was going to be doing at what time. Gymnastics is also a sport where whatever you put in is how much you’re going to get out. From then on I knew I wanted to always have something that is structured. When I found these academies, I fell in love. Everyone at these academies are driven and want to be a part of something bigger than themselves. Specifically for the Coast Guard, their humanitarians really stood out to me.

— Adriana Alfaro

