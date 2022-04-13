 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jay Groome

  • 0
Boston Red Sox 2022 Baseball

This is a 2022 photo of Jay Groome of the Boston Red Sox baseball team. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Minor-league team: Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox)

Position: Pitcher

Season: Fifth

2021 stats: 21 games, 5-8, 4.81 ERA, 97 1/3 innings, 134 strikeouts between high single-A Greenville Drive and double-A Portland Sea Dogs.

Career stats: 41 games, 8-17 record, 4.96 ERA, 163 1/3 innings, 222 strikeouts.

High school: Barnegat

Just the facts: He was selected 12th overall in the 2016 draft by Boston. He missed the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News