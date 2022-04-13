Jay Groome

Minor-league team: Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox)
Position: Pitcher
Season: Fifth
2021 stats: 21 games, 5-8, 4.81 ERA, 97 1/3 innings, 134 strikeouts between high single-A Greenville Drive and double-A Portland Sea Dogs.
Career stats: 41 games, 8-17 record, 4.96 ERA, 163 1/3 innings, 222 strikeouts.
High school: Barnegat
Just the facts: He was selected 12th overall in the 2016 draft by Boston. He missed the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
