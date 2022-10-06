 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jay Groome

  • 0
Jay Groome

Barnegat High School graduate Jay Groome in action for the El Paso Chihuahuas on Sept. 17 against the Round Rock Express. Groome threw six shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out six against the Express.

High school: Barnegat

Organization: San Diego Padres

Who he played for: El Paso Chihuahuas (AAA), Worcester Red Sox (AAA), Portland Sea Dogs (AA)

Minor league stats: 29 games (27 starts), 7-7, 3.44 ERA, 144 innings, 140 strikeouts

Season highlight: Groome, who was drafted by the Red Sox with the 12th pick in 2016, was traded to the Padres in August, where he pitched well to end the season in Triple A. The 24-year-old lefty had several quality starts, including six three-hit, shutout innings with six strikeouts Sept. 17.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News