Jay Groome

High school: Barnegat
Organization: San Diego Padres
Who he played for: El Paso Chihuahuas (AAA), Worcester Red Sox (AAA), Portland Sea Dogs (AA)
Minor league stats: 29 games (27 starts), 7-7, 3.44 ERA, 144 innings, 140 strikeouts
Season highlight: Groome, who was drafted by the Red Sox with the 12th pick in 2016, was traded to the Padres in August, where he pitched well to end the season in Triple A. The 24-year-old lefty had several quality starts, including six three-hit, shutout innings with six strikeouts Sept. 17.
