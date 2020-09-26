JAVON HARGRAVE

The Eagles defensive tackle missed all of training camp and these an opener with a pectoral injury. He made his debut against the Rams last Sunday but did not make a tackle.

“Right now, it's just me just getting back out there on the football field and just knocking some of the rust off,” Hargrave said, “and trying to get back out there with the guys.”

The Eagles signed Hargrave as a free agent from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason.

Hargrave and the rest of the Eagles defensive front must get more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.