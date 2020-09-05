Jason Peters
The 6-4, 328-pound Peters is one of the best players in franchise history and a Hall of fame candidate. He excelled at left tackle for the Eagles for 10 seasons. Peters started 13 games last season but had trouble finishing games because of injuries. The Eagles and Peters appeared to part ways after the season, but Philadelphia brought him back after to play guard after Brandon Brooks tore his Achille’s tendon in offseason workouts.
After Andre Dillard, who was projected to replace Peters at left tackle, was injured, many assumed Peters would shift back to left tackle. But there were several reports that Peters wanted his $3 million contract boosted to make the move.
“I don't understand where some of these reports are coming from,” Pederson said. “Jason Peters for us has done an outstanding job at right guard. He's comfortable at right guard. We have some options at left tackle that we're working through over there. The fact that Jason has really embraced a new role for him, he's done it well. He's playing at a high level in what we've asked him to do there and he's comfortable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.