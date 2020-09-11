Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Peters, right, stretches before practice at the NFL football team's facility, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

JASON PETERS

After a little more than a week of will he or won’t he, Peters got the raise he wanted and shifted back to left tackle. Peters is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best players in franchise history, but he’s 38-years-old and injuries are always a question at that age.

