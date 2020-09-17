Los Angeles Rams 2019 Football Headshots

JARED GOFF

The Rams selected Goff will the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft. The Eagles selected quarterback Carson Wentz with the overall No. 2 pick in that draft. Goff completed 20 of 31 passes for 275 yards in last Sunday's 20-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

"He's an outstanding play-action passer, always has been," Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. "He's not afraid to scramble. He's hard to hit because he'll just slide and get down. his mobility is an added thing that sort of puts pressure on the defense."

