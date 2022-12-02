January potluck

Avocados are perfect in just about any form. On avocado toast, as fries, and especially mashed into a great guacamole. However, avocados can be a temperamental fruit. Use them too early and they'll be hard and tasteless; wait a day too long and they'll be totally brown. Whether you've got a bunch stored in the freezer or have perfected the art if picking the best one, having the right avocado tools can help.
From pitters to slicers to choppers, there are dozens of products that promise to make your avocado prep as easy, and as quick, as possible. But they're not all created equal. Lucky for you, we've tested them out and rounded up the best of the best for mashing, spreading, slicing and saving. These are our top avocado tool picks.