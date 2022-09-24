Jane Meade scores only goal as Mainland edges Millville: Late Friday roundup

Jane Meade scored in the second half Friday to lead the Mainland Regional High School girls soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.

Savannah Jones assisted on the goal. Genevieve Morrison made five saves for the Mustangs (3-3-1).

Gabby Wheatly made three for the previously unbeaten Thunderbolts (3-1-1).

Hammonton 6, ACIT 0: Shamaya Simola scored twice and added an assist for the Blue Devils (1-6-1). Suvea Colon added three assists. Ariadna Martinez-Lopez had a goal and assist. Cait Warren, Juliana Dogostino and Abigail Baines each scored once. ACIT fell to 1-5.

Lower Cape May Reg. 8, Pleasantville 0: Julia Deignan scored three for the Caper Tigers (3-3). Kaia Ray had two goals and two assists. Joanna Bonney added two assists. Doaa Mohamed, Meredith Lutjen and Ella Osmundsen each scored once. Sianna King and Isabelle Hristov each had an assist. Kiara Soto made six saves. Amari Otero made 14 saves for Pleasantville (0-3).

No. 1 Ocean City 7, Vineland 0: Naomi Nnewihe scored three and added two assists for the Red Raiders (5-0-1), who are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Mckenna Chisholm scored three and had an assist. Emily Benson had one goal and an assist. Brooke Liebrand and Makenzie Fortna each had an assist. Tori Vliet made five saves. The Fighting Clan fell to 3-3.

Timber Creek 4, Cumberland Reg. 0: Billie Frazier and Hailey Thaler each scored twice for Timber Creek (4-3). Rebecca Gordon and Ava Stowell each had two assists. The Colts fell to 3-4.

Atlantic Christian 5, Calvary Academy 3: Kaia Barbour and Eden Wilson each scored twice for the Cougars (4-0). Isabell Alford had one goal. Alicia O'Donnell added an assist. Taylor Sutton made 10 saves. Juliana Condurso scored twice for Calvary Academy

Boys soccer

Ocean City 4, Absegami 0: Paul Tjoumakaris scored and had an assist for the Red Raiders (6-0). Kai Lindsay added two assists. Anthony Evans, Jon Leap and Steve Smith each scored once. Eddie Fuller made two saves. Logan Smith made one. Karmjeet Nagara saved five shots for the Braves (0-7).

Southern Reg. 1, Lacey Twp. 0: Aidan Antonio scored off an assist from Brody Reynolds for the Rams (3-3). Nathaniel Bott made seven saves. The Lions fell to 2-3-1.

Millville 2, Bridgeton 0: Shaun McCarthy and Travis Jenkins each scored for the Thunderbolts (3-2). McCarthy added an assist. Matthew Sooy made three saves. Jimmy Guzamn Pacheco made 10 for the Bulldogs (0-5-1).

Timber Creek 3, Cumberland Reg. 2: Michael Ogundiju, Angelo Troia and Eddie Coleman each scored for Timber Creek (5-2). Anthony Porcelli made seven saves. Justen Pace scored twice of assists from Kevin Baran for the Colts (1-5-1). Perry Stanger made nine saves.

Atlantic Christian 6, Calvary Christian 1: David O'Donnell scored twice and added an assist for the Cougars. Luke Mills added two assists. Malachi Vasquez had one goal and one assist. Moges Johnson, Johnny Cook and Noah Gibbs each scored once. James Papanikolaou had an assist.

Field hockey

Pinelands Reg. 10, Donovan Catholic 1: Alyssa Ruland and Abigail Romanek each scored three and had an assist for the Wildcats (3-3). AnnaMarie Manger scored once and had an assist. Paige Lane and Brianna Cataffo each had a goal. Lily Balmann added an assist. Julia Morrin made five saves. Emma Kohler made one.

Josalyn Rush scored for Donovan Catholic (1-3-1). Evelynn Sernotti made 12 saves.

Girls volleyball

Oakcrest 2, Cedar Creek 0: The Falcons won by set scores of 25-13, 25-23. Oakcrest extended its win streak to four straight. The Falcons will host Hammonton on Tuesday. No further information was available.

Donovan Catholic 2, Pinelands Reg. 0: Donovan Catholic (7-0) won by set scores of 25-14, 25-19. Eva Pollak had 14 digs for the Wildcats (5-1). Molly Quigley-Sanborn added 11 assists, three digs two kills and two service points. Olivia Benson finished with five kills, five digs and five service points.

Barnegat 2, Lacey Twp. 0: The Bengals (4-3) won by set scores of 25-12, 25-15. For the Lions (2-6), Emily Hauptvogel had seven digs and six kills. Nicolina Saccomanno added six digs, three service points and two aces. Shayla Haemmerle finished with five service points, three digs and two aces.

Cross country

Mainland Regional's Sofia Day placed second in the girls 5K Osprey Invite at Stockton University. She finished in 18 minutes, 23.22 seconds. Toms River North's Jessica Abbott won in 18:03.34.

Egg Harbor Township's Michaela Schlemo (18:46.44), Wildwood's Macie McCracken (18:49.95), Mainland's Gillian Lovett (19:08.34) and Atlantic City's Madeline Dischert (19:19.45) rounded out the top six. EHT's Lindsay Taylor was ninth in 19:49.74.

In the boys race, EHT's Ryan Taylor finished fourth (16:28.32). Lower Cape May Regional's Jack Cura (16:42.01), Manland's Elliot Post (16:44.72) and Barnegat's Sean Haggerty (16:55.89) finished fifth, sixth and 10th, respectively.