Janay Trice

110922-pac-spt-volleyball

A scene from the South Jersey Group II girlls volleyballl championship match betweenn Jackson Liberty High School and host Pleasantville on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. PHS #11 Janay Trice

Pleasantville

The senior middle hitter and middle blocker finished with 155 kills, which was among the most in the Cape-Atlantic League, 147 digs and 24 blocks. Trice added 89 service points and led the Greyhounds to their first sectional title.

