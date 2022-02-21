Jan. 17 - Full Wolf Moon

6:48 p.m. EST
Amid the zero-degree cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside villages. It was also known as the Old Moon or the Moon after Yule. In some tribes this was the Full Snow Moon; most applied that name to the next moon.
Since the moon arrives at apogee about 3.5 days earlier, this will also be the smallest full moon of 2022. In apparent size, it will appear about 10.8% smaller than the full moon of July 13.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.