Jan. 17 - Full Wolf Moon

6:48 p.m. EST 

Amid the zero-degree cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside villages. It was also known as the Old Moon or the Moon after Yule. In some tribes this was the Full Snow Moon; most applied that name to the next moon.

Since the moon arrives at apogee about 3.5 days earlier, this will also be the smallest full moon of 2022. In apparent size, it will appear about 10.8% smaller than the full moon of July 13.

