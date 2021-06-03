James Madison upsets Oklahoma

James Madison looked like a Women's College World Series regular on Thursday. It actually was the Dukes' first trip, and they made their first game memorable. Kate Gordon hit a solo homer in the top of the eighth inning and Odicci Alexander threw a complete game to help James Madison stun top-seeded Oklahoma 4-3 in eight innings.

Big East eliminates transfer policy: The Big East Conference has eliminated its intraconference transfer policy, allowing athletes to transfer within the conference without losing a year of eligibility.

The decision was made by the league's board of directors and announced Thursday. It takes effect immediately. The old policy had been in effect for roughly two decades.

Flyers get No. 13 pick: Philadelphia will have the No. 13 pick in this year's NHL draft, as determined by the league's lottery Wednesday night, an unsurprising outcome given that they had just a scant chance of coming away with the first-overall selection. The pick will be the Flyers' highest since 2017.

Draft prognosticators and experts have suggested that forward Mason McTavish of the Swiss League, center Kent Johnson from the University of Michigan, and center Chaz Lucius of the University of Minnesota are among the players who could be available at No. 13.