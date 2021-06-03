James Madison upsets Oklahoma

James Madison looked like a Women's College World Series regular on Thursday. It actually was the Dukes' first trip, and they made their first game memorable. Kate Gordon hit a solo homer in the top of the eighth inning and Odicci Alexander threw a complete game to help James Madison stun top-seeded Oklahoma 4-3 in eight innings.
Big East eliminates transfer policy: The Big East Conference has eliminated its intraconference transfer policy, allowing athletes to transfer within the conference without losing a year of eligibility.
The decision was made by the league's board of directors and announced Thursday. It takes effect immediately. The old policy had been in effect for roughly two decades.
Flyers get No. 13 pick: Philadelphia will have the No. 13 pick in this year's NHL draft, as determined by the league's lottery Wednesday night, an unsurprising outcome given that they had just a scant chance of coming away with the first-overall selection. The pick will be the Flyers' highest since 2017.
Draft prognosticators and experts have suggested that forward Mason McTavish of the Swiss League, center Kent Johnson from the University of Michigan, and center Chaz Lucius of the University of Minnesota are among the players who could be available at No. 13.
Kelce praises Gesicki: Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce may have raised some eyebrows when he revealed his list of top five tight ends in the NFL — one that included Mike Gesicki of the Miami Dolphins.
During a recent interview with Kayla Nicole of Bleacher Report, Kelce was asked who he thought are the top five tight ends in the league. That included the 2014 Southern Regional High School graduate. Gesicki caught 53 passes for 703 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns last season.
USFL relaunching in 2022: The USFL is relaunching in 2022, four decades after the spring football league's short-lived run that featured such stars as Reggie White, Herschel Walker, Steve Young, Jim Kelly and future president Donald Trump. The new USFL announced Thursday it will play next spring with a minimum of eight teams “and deliver high-quality, innovative professional football to fans.”
Olympic volunteers quit: The countdown clock for the Tokyo Olympics hit 50-days-to-go on, and the day also brought another problem for the delayed games. About 10,000 of 80,000 unpaid volunteers for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have told organizers they will not participate when the games open on July 23. Organizers said some dropped out because of worries about COVID-19. Few volunteers are expected to be vaccinated since most will have no contact with athletes or other key personnel.