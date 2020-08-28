James Hargrave, St. Joseph (2002)

RB/LB

Hargrave rushed for 1,187 yards and scored 110 points as a senior. He led the Wildcats to the state Non-Public I titles in 1999, 2000 and 2001. Hargrave went on to excel at the University of Connecticut and attend the Detroit Lions preseason camp.

