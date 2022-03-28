James Haney, Atlantic City

The sophomore was an outstanding all-around swimmer and a repeat first-team Press All-Star who led the Vikings to a 7-4 mark. Won two individual races in the team’s losses to Ocean City, Egg Harbor Township, Mainland Regional and Shawnee. Won the 200-meter freestyle in 1 minute, 55.95 seconds at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Championships in A.C. Placed seventh in the 200-yard freestyle (1:42.65) and ninth in the 500 freestyle at the Meet of Champions.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
