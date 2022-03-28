 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Haney, Atlantic City

  • 0
122421-pac-spt-absegami

Atlantic City High School’s James Haney finished first in the 100 butterfly on Thursday against Absegami. Haney broke his own school record with a time of 1 minute, 0.34 seconds.

The sophomore was an outstanding all-around swimmer and a repeat first-team Press All-Star who led the Vikings to a 7-4 mark. Won two individual races in the team’s losses to Ocean City, Egg Harbor Township, Mainland Regional and Shawnee. Won the 200-meter freestyle in 1 minute, 55.95 seconds at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Championships in A.C. Placed seventh in the 200-yard freestyle (1:42.65) and ninth in the 500 freestyle at the Meet of Champions.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News