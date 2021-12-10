 Skip to main content
James Cahill
Pinelands Regional

Pinelands Regional H.S. boys soccer player James Cahill 

The senior scored a team-leading 25 goals and added 14 assists. He scored in 14 of 18 games, including seven with two or more goals.

Related to this story

