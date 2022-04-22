 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jamal Chapman, Cedar Creek

Jamal Chapman for commit

On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game. CC#19 Jamal Chapman with the game's last touchdown.

Chapman will continue his football career at Colby College. 

