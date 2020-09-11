Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor in action during an NFL football practice, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)

JALEN REAGOR

The Eagles drafted the speedy rookie receiver in the first round last May. It was originally expected that he would miss Sunday’s game with an injured shoulder. But he was listed as a full participant at practice Thursday, giving hope that he could be ready for Sunday.

