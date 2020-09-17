To Jalen Reagor, it’s just football.
“We’ve been doing this our whole life. It’s just a different level,” the Eagles rookie wide receiver said. “So, you know, the mentality is different. The way you prepare is different, but at the end of the day, we just got to do what got us here.”
Reagor, the Eagles No. 1 draft choice, made an encouraging NFL debut in last Sunday’s 27-17 loss at Washington. He was targeted four times and caught one pass for 55 yards, a reception that showed his big-play potential.
You can see the explosiveness, the speed with Jalen, being able to get behind the secondary,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said.
On special teams, Reagor muffed one pint and returned two for six yards.
“I was disappointed for him (on the fumble),” Eagles special-teams coordinator Dave Fipp said. “I thought he did a nice job of bouncing back. He responded. We didn’t blink. We know there’s going to be some ups and downs with every young player. We’re going to hang in there with him.”
Reagor will try to build on his debut when the Eagles (0-1) host the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday.
What follows are nine other players to watch this Sunday:
