Jake McKenna

Jake McKenna

Minor-league team: FCL Phillies (Philadelphia Phillies)

Position: Pitcher

High school: Ocean City

Season: Second

2021 stats: Six games, 0-0, 15.00 ERA, six innings, 12 strikeouts with FCL Phillies.

Career stats: Six games, 0-0, 15.00 ERA, six innings, 12 strikeouts.

Just the facts: McKenna, 19, was signed as a free agent June 16, 2020 out of high school.

