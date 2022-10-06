Jake McKenna

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  • 0
McKenna

High school: Ocean City

Organization: Philadelphia Phillies

Who he played for: FCL Phillies (RL)

Minor league stats: one start, 0-0, 27.00 ERA, 1/3 inning

Just the facts: The 20-year-old made one appearance, facing four batters and throwing 21 pitches, before being put on the restricted list July 14. 

