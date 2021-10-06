Jake McKenna

Major-league team: Philadelphia Phillies
Position: Pitcher
Years: First season
2021 stats: Six games, 0-0, 15.00 ERA, six innings, 12 strikeouts with FCL Phillies.
Career stats: Six games, 0-0, 15.00 ERA, six innings, 12 strikeouts.
High school: Ocean City
Just the facts: McKenna, 19, was signed as a free agent June 16, 2020 out of high school.
