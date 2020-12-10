 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jake Inserra
0 comments

Jake Inserra

Jake Inserra headshot

INSERRA

Ocean City football player Jake Inserra

Jake Inserra

Ocean City

5-9 188 Sr. LB

Inserra made 52 tackles, six for losses and had 3.5 sacks. He returned an interception for a TD. Inserra also rushed for 340 yards and seven TDs as a running back.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News