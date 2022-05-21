Jake Cagna's walk-off HR leads No. 8 EHT past St. Joe in high-scoring game: Roundup

Jake Cagna hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School baseball to a 16-15 victory over St. Joseph Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Saturday.

Cagna went 4 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs. Joshuah Mejia homered and had two RBIs. Umir Cozart scored two and had two RBIs. Ryan Suthard had four RBIs and scored once.

Braeden Thies went 3 for 5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run. Cameron Flukey went 2 for with a run. Lawson McIntosh earned the win in relief. Justin Sweeney struck out eight in 42/3 innings.

EHT (18-6) led 10-3 after five innings. The Wildcats (13-7) scored seven in the top of the sixth to tie the game. St. Joseph took a 13-10 lead in the seventh, but the Eagles tied the score and forced extra innings. The Wildcats scored two in the eighth, but EHT scored three to win it. There were 29 total hits.

The Eagles are ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11.

Jimmy Mantuano and Colin Ahart each had three RBIs for the Wildcats. Nick Melchiore homered and scored twice. Cohl Mercado went 2 for 4 and scored three. Lucas Middleman and Ty Mercado each went 2 for 4 and scored two. Ty Powell added two RBIs and two runs. Jimmy Mantuano and Ty Mercado each struck out two.

Boys lacrosse

S.J. Group IV quarterfinals

No. 2 (1) Southern Rwg. 13, (8) Old Bridge 2: Ryan Sininsky scored three and had four assists for the Rams (14-3), who are No. 2 in the Elite 11. Jack Kolbe scored three and had an assist. Jake Washco had two goals and two assists. Joey DeYoung and Zach Washco each scored two and had an assist. Konnor Forlai added two assists. Hayden Lucas scored once. Kurt Falk won eight of 13 faceoffs. Tyler Sininsky made eight saves. Nick Roesch made three.

Old Bridge fell to 9-10.

Southern will host fifth-seeded Howell in the semifinals Wednesday.

State Non-Public A first round

No. 1 (3) St. Augustine 19, (3) Oratory 2: The Hermits (13-1) opened the playoffs with their 11th straight win. St. Augustine, the top-ranked team in the Elite 11, will host sixth-seeded St. Joseph Montville in the quarterfinals Wednesday. No further information was available.

Wildwood 18, Pleasantville 10: The Warriors scored six in the second inning and five in the sixth. Ernie Troiano went 2 for 4 with six RBIs, a double and a run for Wildwood. Joey Mormile went 4 for 5 with four runs and two RBIs. Jake Craig drove in three. Craig also pitched five innings with four strikeouts to earn the win. Ryan Troiano and Broc Denke, Harley Buscham each scored three.

Darian Prensa homered twice, drove in four and scored three for the Greyhounds. Joe Gutierrez went 4 for 5 with an RBI and a run. Luis Parra-Bautista and Daniel Lamont each had two strikeouts.

Track and field

Cedar Creek's Ashley Nicolicchia won the girls triple jump at the South Jersey Track Association Open Meet at Delsea Regional. Her leap was 34 feet, 2.00 inches. Nicolicchia was also fourth in the long jump (16-02.25). Teammate Alexis Belber was third in the discus (104-00).

For the boys, the Pirates' Zachary Ricci won the 100-meter dash (11.13 seconds) and was second in the long jump (21-05.50). Teammate Matthew Winterbottom won the 1,600 (4:34.26) and was second in the 800 (1:59.36). Jacob Torres, Brayden Parker, Dalton Culleny and Winterbottom placed second in the 4x800 relay (8:46.16).

Hammonton's Domenic DeRose was third in the 400 dash (51.57). Teammate Dom Alber was fourth in the 100 dash (11.26) and the 200 (22.88).

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

