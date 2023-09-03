The junior running back carried 10 times for 149 yards and two TDs to lead the Wildcats to a 41-13 win over Pt. Pleasant Beach. Pinelands (1-0) plays at Neptune (0-1) 6:30 p.m. Friday.
