 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jahqir Haley, St. Joseph Academy

  • 0
Jahqir Haley for commit

St. Joseph Academy’s Jahqir Haley battles his way toward a touchdown while a Washington Township defender tries to bring him down during their game Saturday in Hammonton. Video and a photo gallery from the game are attached to this story at PressofAC.com.

Haley is committed to play football at Sacred Heart University

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News