 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jahmir Smith

  • 0

Jahmir Smith

Holy Spirit

The junior guard averages 13.2 points and three assists. He scored 22 in the Spartans in the 54-43, first-round win over Middle Township. Smith is peaking at the right time. He has sank 10 3-pointers in Spirit’s last three games.

Mainland Holy Spirit Boys Basketball

Holy Spirit’s Jahmir Smith goes to the basket in the first quarter against Mainland Regional on Thursday in Linwood.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News