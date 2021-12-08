Jahmeer Cartagena
St. Joseph
5-11 163 Sr. DB
Cartagena picked off four passes, recovered a fumble and made 32 tackles. He was also a dynamic player at wide receiver with 31 catches for 904 yards and 12 TDs.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today