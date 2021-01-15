 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ja'Heem Frederick
0 comments

Ja'Heem Frederick

Atlantic City Cherry Hill basketball championship

Atlantic City’s Ja'Heem Frederick races to a loose ball against Cherry Hill East’s Ben Adler in the first quarter for the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Ja’Heem Frederick

Atlantic City

6-1 senior guard

Frederick helped lead the Vikings to the South Jersey Group IV championship last season. He had 64 steals and 78 assists.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News