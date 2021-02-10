Ja'Heem Frederick sparks AC past Middle

Ja’Heem Frederick scored 15 to spark the Atlantic City High Schools basketball team to a 56-44 win over Middle Township on Wednesday night. The Vikings (6-1) are ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.
Aamir Mack scored 12 and grabbed six rebounds for Atlantic City and Naquan Blakeley chipped in with 11.
Jeremiah Camacho scored 15 to lead Middle Township (2-4).
Atlantic City 10 18 14 14 - 56
Middle Township 10 12 12 10 – 44
AC – Naq. Blakeley 11, Nas. Blakeley 4, Lewis 2, Frederick 15, Jones 8, Mack 12, Pridgen-Hill 4
MT – Camacho 15, Leahy 5, Harris 10, Hawkins 6, Bock 4, Murray 4
