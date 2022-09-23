 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Jahcere Ward runs for 3 TDs as Holy Spirit tops St. Augustine: Roundup

The Holy Spirit High School football team got a huge win Friday against rival St. Augustine Prep, winning a West Jersey Football League interdivision matchup 28-7.

Jahcere Ward ran for three TDs, as the Spartans, ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, improved to 4-1. St. Augustine fell to 1-4.

Spirit’s Christian Surles picked off a pass on the game’s opening possession. Ward scored from 2 yards out to put the Spartans up 7-0. Ward extended the lead to 14-0 in the second on his 1-yard run.

The Hermits got on the board early in the third quarter on Julian Turney’s 4-yard TD run. He set his score up with a 56-yard run on the previous play.

Ward and the Spartans answered with a 12-yard score to make it 21-7 in the third. Sean Burns threw a long TD pass to Jayden Llanos in the fourth.

Atlantic City 27, Deptford 16: The Vikings (3-1) opened a 14-0 lead without the offense seeing the field. Allen Packard returned the opening kick off 86 yards for a score, and then Sah’nye Degraffenreidt returned a punt 87 yards for a TD.

Degraffenreidt added a 12-yard TD pass from Joseph Lyons to extend the Vikings’ lead to 21-3 heading into the half.

Deptford (2-2) tacked on TDs each in the third and fourth quarter to make it close.

Raul Cabrera helped ensure a comeback wouldn’t happen with his 35-yard interception return for a TD in the final minute.

Cumberland Reg. 7, Bridgeton 6: Cumberland sophomore quarterback Mark Sooy completed a 10-yard TD pass to receiver Kyon Barnes to put the Colts (2-2) on the board with a minute to go in the third.

With 9 minutes left, Bridgeton (0-5) junior running back Gary Harper scored on a 20-yard run to make it a one-point game. The Bulldogs went for the two-point conversion but did not convert.

St. Joseph 14, Willingboro 7: Willingboro (1-3) led 7-0 at halftime. Richard Chandler tied the game at 7-7 late in the third on his 7-yard TD run. James Mantuano gave St. Joseph (2-1) the lead with his 19-yard TD pass to Ty Mercado with 8:33 left in the game.

Oakcrest 15, Moorestown 14: The score was tied 7-7 at the half. Trailing 14-7, Oakcrest (4-1) freshman Zicri Forest scored on a punt return and then the Falcons went for the two-point conversion and converted to take a one-point lead with 1 minute, 34 seconds left in the game. Moorestown fell to 4-1.

Highland Reg. 56, Absegami 0: Angelo Rodriguez scored two rushing TDs in the first quarter to give Highland (2-3) a 13-0 lead. He also had a 50-yard score in the second quarter. Jonathan Graham returned a fumble for a TD. Absegami fell to 0-4.

Middle Twp. 14, Gateway Reg. 0: Middle coach Frank Riggitano earned his 100th career victory. The Panthers (2-2) led 14-0 after three quarters. Gateway fell to 1-3. No other information was available.

Middletown North 17, Southern Reg. 0: Middletown North (3-1) led 7-0 at halftime. It added a field goal and a TD in the fourth. Southern fell to 2-2. No other information was available.

Toms River East 14, Barnegat 0: The Raiders (2-2) got on the board first toward the end of the second quarter when quarterback Josh Scala threw a short pass to running back Nevin Hart to go into the locker room with a 7-0 lead. The Raiders returned an interception for a TD with 2:46 left in the game. Barnegat fell to 2-2.

Press staff member John O’Connor contributed to this report.

Contact John Russo:

609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

