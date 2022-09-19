 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jahcere Ward Holy Spirit

Jahcere Ward

The sophomore running back carried 28 times for 111 yards and a TD as the Spartans beat Washington Township 21-14. Ward has rushed 110 times for 559 yards and six TDs this season. Holy Spirit (3-1) plays at St. Augustine Prep (1-3) 6 p.m. Friday.

