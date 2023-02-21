Jada Elston scored 24 points to spark the top-seeded Middle Township High School girls basketball team to a 79-13 win over No. 16 seed Gloucester in the first round of the South Jersey Group II playoffs Tuesday night. Mia Elisano added 11 for the winning Panthers.
Middle will host No. 8 seeded Haddon Heights in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Gloucester 2 5 3 3 - 13
Middle Twp. 31 17 15 16 - 79
MT-Elston 24, Cappelletti 5, Palek 3, Elisano 11, A. Cappelletti 4, Dimauro 2, Toland 6, Odom 4, Cruz 3, Delaney 4, Powell 7, Farrow 7