Jade Elston scored her 1,000th career point to lead the Middle Township High School girls basketball team to a 54-41 win over Vineland in a second round Cape-Atlantic League Tournament game Thursday night.
Elston, a senior, finished with 30 points. Mia Elisano and CC DiMauro each scored six, and Hannah Cappelletti and McKenzie Palek each added five. Izzy Toland scored two.
Egypt Owens scored 17 for Vineland (8-16). Madison Fowlkes scored 12, and Aaliyah Williams added six. Samantha Jones scored four, and Thalia Duncan added two.