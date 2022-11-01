Jada Byers breaks Virginia Union's single-season rushing record: College notebook

Virginia Union University running back Jada Byers set the program’s single-season rushing mark Saturday, but the Panthers suffered their first loss of the season.

Byers, a sophomore and a St. Joseph High School graduate, ran for 109 yards on 22 carries and had a 2-yard reception in a 26-21 loss to Chowan.

Byers has rushed for 1,669 yards in nine games, breaking the 22-year-old record set by Andre Braxton. Byers has 18 TDs and has been one of the best backs in NCAA Division II.

In 2019, he was The Press Player of the Year. He was also named The Press Male Athlete of the Year for 2019-20.

DB Jaiden Brown (Southern Regional) made three tackles in Georgetown’s 30-20 win over Lafayette. For Lafayette, WR Elijah Steward (Holy Spirit) made four catches for 81 yards, including a 5-yard TD reception.

LB Solomon DeShields (Millville) had one tackle in Pittsburgh’s 42-24 loss to North Carolina.

LB Tyreem Powell (Vineland) made eight tackles, including one for a loss, in Rutgers’ 31-0 loss to Minnesota. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek) made three tackles and broke up a pass.

LB Yvandy Rigby (Egg Harbor Township) had a team-leading 16 tackles, including one for a loss, in Temple’s 27-20 loss to Navy. OL Wisdom Quarshie (St. Joseph) started for an offense that gained 288 yards.

LB Brad Jamison (Ocean City) had two tackles in Bucknell’s 13-7 loss to Colgate.

LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) made three tackles in Delaware State’s 28-21 loss to North Carolina Central.

TE Sean Morris (Barnegat) made a 15-yard reception in Holy Cross’ 53-52 overtime win against Fordham.

DB Caleb Nartey (Hammonton) made nine tackles, including one for a loss, and returned an interception 36 yards for a TD in Long Island’s 50-48 double-overtime win against Duquesne.

LB Angelo Vokolos (St. Augustine) made five tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss, in Marist’s 37-7 win over Presbyterian.

DL Sean Morris (St. Joseph) made two tackles in Morgan State’s 41-14 win over South Carolina State.

DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) made two tackles, including one for a loss, in Villanova’s 24-10 win over Hampton. Playing against his former team, Hampton LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) made six tackles.

LB Joseph Bonczek (St. Augustine) made five tackles in Princeton’s 35-9 win over Cornell.

DB Jaylen DeCoteau (St. Augustine) made three tackles in Sacred Heart’s 44-14 loss to Saint Francis.

K Brendan McGonigle (Ocean City) kicked an 18-yard field goal and made his only PAT in Bloomsburg’s 55-10 loss to Shepherd.

DB Ahmad Brown (Holy Spirit) made a tackle and returned an interception 25 yards in Saint Anselm’s 17-14 loss to Pace. P Chase Hickey (St. Augustine) averaged 30.2 yards, including one that landed inside the 20-yard line and a long one of 52 yards, on four punts.

LB Josh Scurry (Cumberland Regional) made four tackles, including half of a sack, and had two QB hits in Albright’s 10-2 loss to FDU-Florham.

DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) made six tackles, including a sack, and had a QB hit in Montclair State’s 14-13 loss to Christopher Newport. DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May Regional) had five tackles, including a sack.

LB Jashon Teller (Holy Spirit) made one tackle in Moravian’s 14-3 win over McDaniel.

QB Joe Repetti (Ocean City) went 13 for 26 with 161 yards and a TD in Muhlenberg’s 28-21 win over Franklin & Marshall. He ran 16 times for 101 yards and a TD.

LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) made five tackles in Rowan’s 28-23 loss to Salisbury. For Salisbury, DL Chase Lomax (St. Joseph) made a tackle.

DL Joseph Kolonich (St. Augustine) had a tackle and a pass breakup in Ursinus’ 51-16 win over Gettysburg.

DL Michael Dogostino (Hammonton) had half a sack in Western New England’s 27-17 loss to Husson.

WR Taz Burton (Bridgeton) had two catches for 6 yards in William Paterson’s 33-2 loss to The College of New Jersey.

Women’s rowing

Four Holy Spirit graduates helped the Drexel varsity eight earn back-to-back wins at the Head of the Charles and the Head of the Schuylkill — Kayla Dricoll, Hayley McKeever, Mollie Knoff and Taylor Powell. At the Head of the Charles in Boston on Oct. 22, the boat won in 16 minutes, 27.976 seconds. In Philadelphia this past Saturday, they won in 12:36.514.

Holy Spirit alumnus Paul Savell is the Dragons’ director of rowing and head coach of the men’s and women’s teams.