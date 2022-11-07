 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacob Zamot, Millville

Jacob Zamot

Zamot

The junior quarterback completed 20 of 30 passes for 294 yards and two TDS as the Thunderbolts beat Jackson Memorial 34-20 in a South Jersey Group IV semifinal. Millville (8-2) plays at Hammonton (9-2) for the South Jersey championship 6 p.m. Friday.

