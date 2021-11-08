 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jacob Wilson
0 comments

Jacob Wilson

Jacob Wilson

Wilson

Jacob Wilson

Ocean City

The senior running back ran 22 times for 140 yards and two TDs and also blocked a punt as the Red raiders beat Mainland Regional 41-7 in a South Jersey Group IV first round game. Second-seeded Ocean City (10-0) hosts third-seeded Long Branch (7-1) 6 p.m. Friday in a semifinal game.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News