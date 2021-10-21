 Skip to main content
JACOB SELWOOD
JACOB SELWOOD

Party: Libertarian

State General Assembly Legislative District 1 candidate Jacob Selwood

Age: 28

Residence: Cedarville

Political message: The party of reason. As a Libertarian I believe that what you do on a daily basis should not be controlled by your government. Life is made up of choices and consequences; with every personal choice you accept personal responsibility for the consequences. Our country was founded on these freedoms.

