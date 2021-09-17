Jackson Liberty (1-1) at Barnegat (2-0), 7 p.m.
WILDWOOD — Roar to the Shore is no more, but that won’t necessarily keep the bikers away this weekend.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car crashed into the Tilton Inn on Saturday afternoon.
ATLANTIC CITY — One of the lanes of Route 30 will be closed Wednesday while police conduct a follow-up investigation, the department said Tuesday.
Aleyah McIntyre was supposed to come home to her father in Millville this week. A long-fought custody battle finally came to an end Sept. 3 wh…
ATLANTIC CITY — Harry’s Oyster Bar at Bally’s Atlantic City is set to close by the end of the month, the restaurant’s owners said Friday.
Growing up in Glen Ridge, Essex County, John Ruggiero knew his fair share of wiseguys.
SOMERS POINT — With the posting of the familiar white concentric circles on a red background and the removal of the former big “K,” workers sp…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon on the Black Horse Pike near Elmwood Avenue in the Cardiff section of the t…
William C. Sproule III has a 23-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son.
Seven people, including five from Atlantic County and one from Cumberland County, were indicted Wednesday as a result of three separate narcot…
