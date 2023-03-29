JACKSON-BROWN, BARBARA SANDRA, 82, of Northfield, passed peaceably on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at AtlanticCare Mainland Division in Galloway Township. She was born in Atlantic City on June 22, 1940. Barbara remained employed and active. She retired as a Pit Boss from Bally's Casino in Atlantic City. In her retirement, Barbara was a part-time Customer Service Rep at the Atlantic City Airport. Barbara believed in salvation by her faith in

Jesus Christ. She was a member of the First Seventh-day Adventist Church of Newtonville, NJ. Surviving her are two daughters, Stephanie Brown of Cape May Court House, and Lisa Brown of Northfield; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren;four great-great grandchildren; a brother, Robert Jackson (Avis); sister, Lois Smith; two uncles, Dr. Ricardo V Oasin (Freda) and Manuel Oasin, Esq; and an aunt, Reymunda Hoxter. Memorial Services will be conducted at First Seventh day Adventist Church in Newtonville, NJ on Friday, March 31st from 1:00PM to 2:30PM. For condolences, please visit the website of Jennings Funeral Home, www. jenningsfuneralhome.net.