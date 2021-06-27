 Skip to main content
Jackson Braddock
Jackson Braddock

jackson braddock

Jackson Braddock

Southern Regional Sr.

3,200 run

Braddock is The Press Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year. He won the South Jersey and state Group IV championships and finished second at the Meet of Champions. He also won the Ocean County 1,600 and 800 championships and set a Press-area record of 4:06.25 in the 1,600. He will continue his career at the University of Virginia.

