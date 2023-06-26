Mainland Regional
The senior scored 44 goals, which was the second most among the Mustangs. He added 22 assists for 66 points and 25 ground balls. Venneman is committed to Johnson & Wales University.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today