Jack Sarkos earns top offensive award for Lehigh: Local college notebook

Jack Sarkos accounted for every goal in the Lehigh University men’s soccer team’s 4-0 win over American on Friday.

Sarkos, a senior midfielder and a Mainland Regional High School graduate, scored three times and assisted on another goal. Jarman Reilly (Mainland) added an assist for his first collegiate point.

Sarkos has a team-leading five goals and 11 points for the Mountain Hawks (1-3-1).

On Monday, Sarkos was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week.

Sarkos is Mainland’s all-time leading goal-scorer (75), including a single-season record 26 during his junior season in 2017. He scored 23 his senior season and was named The Press Player of the Year. He was a three-time first-team Press All-Star, and the Mustangs won sectional titles in 2016 and 2017.

Kody Besser (Lacey Township) had an assist in Bloomsburg’s 3-2 loss to West Chester.

Noah Hamouda (Lacey) had an assist in Georgian Court’s 3-2 loss to Caldwell.

Gabe Paz (Oakcrest) had an assist in Thomas Jefferson’s 2-0 win over Bloomfield.

Brian Sharkey (St. Augustine Prep) assisted on the winning goal in the 87th minute of Cabrini’s 2-1 win over Rutgers-Camden.

Kevin Kiernan (Southern Regional) scored once and assisted twice in Drew’s 3-1 win over The College of New Jersey. He scored in a 2-1 win over Albright.

Collin Hassay (Lower Cape May Regional) and Reed Lindsay (Ocean City) each had assists in Immaculata’s 5-0 win over Valley Forge.

Zach Matik (Mainland) allowed one goal and made two saves in 45 minutes of Muhlenberg’s 2-1 loss to DeSales.

Eddie Proud (Middle Township) scored in Neumann’s 2-1 loss to Moravian.

Women’s soccer

Summer Reimet (Ocean City) had an assist in Monmouth’s 2-0 win over New Jersey Institute of Technology. She scored in a 4-0 win over Stonehill.

Brynn Bock (Middle Township) made six saves in Alvernia’s 5-2 win over Cedar Crest.

Maddie Mortelliti (Hammonton) scored in Arcadia’s 2-2 tie with Farmingdale State.

Karagan Bulger (Southern) scored in the ninth minute of Coast Guard’s 1-0 win over Wellesley.

Aileen Cahill (Pinelands Regional) had a goal and an assist in Montclair State’s 3-1 win over DeSales.

Leona Macrina (Wildwood Catholic) made five saves in Neumann’s 1-1 tie with Eastern.

Shayna Kenduck (Southern) scored in Ramapo’s 4-0 win over Neumann.

In Rowan’s 2-0 win over Widener, Jillian Jankowski (Barnegat) and Olivia Giordano (Millville) each scored, and Julianna Giordano (Millville), Olivia’s twin, had an assist.

Lindsey Ash (Atlantic Christian) scored in William Paterson’s 1-1 tie with St. Joseph’s Long Island.

Field hockey

Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made 16 saves in Lehigh’s 4-1 loss to Boston. She made four saves in a 5-1 win over Sacred Heart.

Meadoe Harrell-Alvarez (Vineland) scored in Belmont Abbey’s 1-0 win over Wingate.

Carolina Gallagher (Middle Township) and Maggie Cella (Holy Spirit) each had an assist in Cabrini’s 2-1 win over TCNJ. In a 3-2 loss to Stockton, Gallagher scored twice.

Cheyenne Avellino (Egg Harbor Township) assisted on the lone goal in Gwynedd Mercy’s 1-0 win over Eastern.

Jorja Hibschman (Millville) scored the lone goal in Kean’s 1-0 win over Franklin & Marshall.

Ronni Johnson (Lower Cape May) had an assist in Neumann’s 8-1 win over Notre Dame (Maryland).

Molly Reardon (Ocean City) had an assist in Salisbury’s 2-1 win over Johns Hopkins.

Men’s cross country

Rider’s Gobi Thurairajah (EHT) was fifth in the 8K in 25 minutes, 31.5 seconds at the Jasper Fall XC Invitational in Montgomery, New York. The Broncs placed second out of 11 teams.

Jefferson placed eighth out of 13 teams at the D-II/D-III Challenge 8K at Kutztown. Ocean Bradley (Cedar Creek) was 22nd (27:40.5), Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) was 56th (28:40.4), Blake Corbett (Mainland) was 80th (29:40.04), and Ryan Kopervos (Absegami) was 129th (33:26.2).

Women’s cross country

Monmouth’s Isabella Leak (EHT) was fourth in the 6K (22:23.1) at the Jasper Fall XC Invitational. Michaela Baker (Ocean City) was 34th (24:58.2). The Hawks were first out of eight teams.

St. Peter’s Diamond McLaughlin (Absegami) was 10th in the 5K (24:13.30) in a nonscoring meet with Hofstra.

Men’s tennis

TCNJ’s Nikola Kilibarda (Mainland) went 4-0 at the Lions Invitational, winning two matches each at doubles and singles. He and his partners won matches of 8-3 and 8-2. He then won his singles matches 8-2 and 7-5, 6-4.

Women’s tennis

TCNJ’s Morgan Grimmie (Holy Spirit) won her doubles match 8-2 and her singles match 8-2 at the Lions Invitational.

Men’s golf

Noah Petracci (Hammonton) led second-place Thomas Jefferson with a fourth-place finish (7-over-par 77) in a tri-meet with Chestnut Hill and Goldey-Beacom.

Women’s golf

Hamilton’s Olivia Strigh (Hammonton) tied for 40th (80-80) at the D-III Fall Preview in Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida. Hamilton placed 12th among 18 teams.

Women’s volleyball

In Georgian Court’s 3-0 loss to Chestnut Hill, Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had three digs, and Emma Gildea (Southern) added two kills. In a 3-0 loss to Wilmington, Sprankle had six digs and two kills. Alexa Houston (Pinelands) had three kills and two digs, and Gildea added two digs. In a 3-0 win over Lincoln, Sprankle had six kills and eight digs. Houston had three kills, and Gildea added a kill.

Bri Otto (Southern) had 11 digs in Kean’s 3-2 win over Merchant Marine. She had seven digs and four assists in a 3-0 win over Saint Elizabeth. She had five digs in a 3-0 loss to Drew.

Rachael Pharo (Southern) had 11 kills and seven digs in New Jersey City’s 3-0 win over Bryn Athyn. She had six kills and 10 digs in a 3-0 win over Bryn Mawr.