14. Jack Crawford
St. Augustine 2008
TE/DE
Crawford was raised in England started playing football at St. Augustine when he was a junior. He caught 28 passes for 576 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. Crawford played at Penn State and recently retired after playing with the Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons in the NFL.
