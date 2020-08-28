TE
Crawford was raised in England started playing football at St. Augustine when he was a junior. He caught 28 passes for 576 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. Crawford played at Penn State and played with the Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons in the NFL.
