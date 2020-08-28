3. Jack Corcoran, St. Joseph (2006)

RB/LB

Corcoran led the Wildcats to a 41-3 record and four state championships. He rushed for 3,683 yards and scored 70 touchdowns in his career. Corcoran played at Rutgers University.

