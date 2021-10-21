 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JACK CIATTARELLI
0 comments

JACK CIATTARELLI

NJAC (copy)

Party: Republican

Age: 59

Residence: Hillsborough Township, Somerset County

Top issues:

Property taxes: Wants to lower property taxes by shifting special education costs to the state; incentivizing voluntary regionalization among NJ’s 565 towns and 600-plus school districts; end property tax increases as a result of home improvement; freeze property taxes for all homeowners at age 65.

Economy: Lower state corporate tax over five years; adopt Delaware’s business-friendly corporate governance rules; eliminate the capital gains tax on the sale of small “mom and pop” shops; eliminate the capital gains tax on the sale of a home or a second home.

Law enforcement: Fix “bail reform” loopholes that allow violent and repeat offenders to walk free; expand Community Policing; make it easier to dismiss bad officers, recruit more women and persons of color, and enhance cultural competency training and professional development.

Political message: It’s time for common sense. It’s time to solve our problems. It’s time to build the New Jersey we deserve.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News