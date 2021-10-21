JACK CIATTARELLI

Party: Republican
Age: 59
Residence: Hillsborough Township, Somerset County
Top issues:
Property taxes: Wants to lower property taxes by shifting special education costs to the state; incentivizing voluntary regionalization among NJ’s 565 towns and 600-plus school districts; end property tax increases as a result of home improvement; freeze property taxes for all homeowners at age 65.
Economy: Lower state corporate tax over five years; adopt Delaware’s business-friendly corporate governance rules; eliminate the capital gains tax on the sale of small “mom and pop” shops; eliminate the capital gains tax on the sale of a home or a second home.
Law enforcement: Fix “bail reform” loopholes that allow violent and repeat offenders to walk free; expand Community Policing; make it easier to dismiss bad officers, recruit more women and persons of color, and enhance cultural competency training and professional development.
Political message: It’s time for common sense. It’s time to solve our problems. It’s time to build the New Jersey we deserve.
